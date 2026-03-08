Dillon Brooks takes a shot at the Timberwolves

Dillon Brooks wants the Ant-Man.

The Phoenix Suns swingman Brooks appeared this week in a “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” video feature. During the feature, Brooks made some shady comments about the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“[The Timberwolves] run into us [during the playoffs], it’s gonna be problems,” said Brooks. “We got their number this year.”

Brooks is right that the Suns have beaten the Timberwolves during both head-to-head matchups so far this year. The two teams also have their final meeting of the regular season on March 17 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

With the Timberwolves sitting at No. 4 in the West this season and the Suns at No. 7, it is entirely possible that the two sides could face each other in the first round as part of a 3-6 or a 4-5 matchup. The prior history is there too as Minnesota and Phoenix faced each other in the first round of the 2024 playoffs (with the former winning in a four-game sweep). The first-year Suns player Brooks also himself played Minnesota in a 2022 first-round playoff matchup as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies (with the Grizzlies winning that series in six games).

Of course, the former All-Defensive selection Brooks has some bigger things to worry about right now besides the Timberwolves. He is currently recovering from a broken hand which is expected to sideline him through late March to early April, and he was also just arrested for DUI in Arizona a few days ago (though Brooks was released without any immediate charges).