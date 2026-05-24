Donovan Mitchell got brutally honest about Knicks fans taking over Cleveland

New York Knicks fans could be heard vocally in Cleveland on Saturday during the team’s win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but Donovan Mitchell was not even surprised.

Knicks fans made themselves heard during the team’s 121-108 win over the Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Oh. At times, “let’s go Knicks” chants could even be heard in the arena.

Mitchell, who grew up in New York, downplayed the situation and defended Cavs fans.

“I’m from New York. This doesn’t shock me,” Mitchell said. “They do it in every arena. It’s like Cowboys fans, just who they are. I don’t think it’s a Cleveland thing. It wasn’t just us. Look at Philly. It’s how Knicks fans are. I was one back in the day. That had nothing to do with what we got going. Cleveland has the best fans in the world. I stand on that. That doesn’t affect us.

“We didn’t get it done, which enables the Knick fans to go off like they did. We get it done, then they’re silent.”

Donovan Mitchell on Knicks fans in Cleveland:



"I'm from New York. This doesn't shock me. They do it in every arena. It's like Cowboys fans, just who they are. I don't think it's a Cleveland thing. It's how Knicks fans are. I was one back in the day. Cleveland has the best fans… pic.twitter.com/JlLx66luLt — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 24, 2026

Mitchell is right that Knicks fans have taken over more than one arena during these playoffs. That does not make it any more pleasant for the Cavaliers, who had to deal with a rather hostile environment in a must-win home game.

Saturday’s win puts the Knicks one win away from the NBA Finals. It would be more of a trip for them to head to Oklahoma City or San Antonio, but you can safely assume plenty will manage to do it.