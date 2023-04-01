Donovan Mitchell eager to face 1 team in playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is not shying away from rooting for one potential Eastern Conference playoff opponent.

Mitchell admitted that he is eager to face the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers’ likely first round opponent. The Knicks are Mitchell’s hometown team, and he is already relishing the chance to take them on.

“It’s full circle. You wouldn’t want it any other way. What kid wouldn’t want to play against his hometown team in the playoffs?” Mitchell said, via Stefon Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I think for me, I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s a storybook ending — it’s not ending, but it’s a storyline. Something that’s really special and near and dear to me, being able to play in a playoff game in front of my friends and family, the team that I grew up watching.”

The Knicks and Cavaliers have not mathematically guaranteed a first round matchup, but it is highly unlikely that either team will move in the standings, so Mitchell is almost certain to get his wish.

As an added point of intrigue, Mitchell was strongly pursued by the Knicks before he was ultimately traded to Cleveland last summer. Mitchell even claimed he had come very close to being moved to New York. That will be a huge storyline throughout the series, and it might motivate Mitchell to play at his very best.