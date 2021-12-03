Draymond Green has suggestion for Thunder players after record loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a historically-bad loss on Thursday night, and Draymond Green has a suggestion for a consequence.

The Golden State Warriors forward sent a tweet suggesting that the players need to be fined for such a poor effort.

73 points?!?! That’s a fine — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 3, 2021

Green is right that such a penalty is in order. The Thunder lost 152-79 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 72-point margin is the largest in NBA history. It marks the worst loss since 1991.

The Thunder were without their top scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but that’s no excuse. They were playing a Memphis team without Ja Morant.

OKC may be “rebuilding,” but that is no excuse. They still have pros on their team and should have enough pride to prevent opponents from setting records on them. We actually have an even better idea for discipline instead of what Draymond suggested.

