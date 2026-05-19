Dylan Harper turns heads with a Larry Bird accomplishment

For all the talk about Victor Wembanyama , San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper is coming into his own and becoming a star amid the bright lights of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Harper proved once again that he can be counted upon even when the stakes are high, as he poured in 24 points and added 11 rebounds, 7 steals and 6 assists to help the Spurs pull off a 122-115 double-overtime win.

Those steals were the most by a rookie ever in a Conference Finals game, according to StatMuse.

In addition, he became just the first player since Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird to stuff the stat sheets with at least 20 points, 10 boards, 5 dimes and 5 steals in a Conference Finals outing.

Harper’s rise in the playoffs makes the Spurs an even more dangerous team to deal with, as the Thunder found out in the series opener. Wembanyama alone is already a handful for the reigning NBA champions, and he looked unstoppable in dropping 41 points and grabbing 24 rebounds in Game 1, while Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively.

The 20-year-old Harper is also gaining playoff experience, while making big plays for a Spurs team that is now just seven wins away from winning the NBA title.