Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans roast Knicks star for laying goose egg against Lakers

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
The IST court of the New York Knicks
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks fans lambasted Mikal Bridges on Sunday for his virtual no-show in Tinsel Town.

Bridges was a non-factor in the Knicks’ 110-97 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. He was held scoreless across 27 minutes of action. He missed all six of his field goal attempts, including all four shots from beyond the arc.

Here’s Bridges’ full lowlight reel.

The Villanova swingman did record six rebounds and five assists, but that wasn’t nearly enough to appease fans in what was an ugly loss for the Knicks against a playoff-caliber opponent.

The memes were flying at Bridges’ expense on Sunday night.

Some Knicks fans straight up demanded that Bridges straight up be removed from the team after Sunday’s performance.

The Knicks infamously traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, reuniting him with his former Villanova teammates, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and temporarily Donte DiVincenzo.

Bridges impacts the game in more ways than just scoring. He’s also one of the most durable players of all time, never missing a single game in his NBA career. But it’s fair for fans to expect that a player worth multiple first-round picks, let alone five, should never be held scoreless against an opponent that isn’t exactly stacked with lockdown defenders on the perimeter.

Bridges entered Sunday’s game against the Lakers averaging 15.5 points through 64 contests, Mikal’s lowest mark since the 2021-22 campaign. His scoreless outing hurt his average — and his reputation among Knicks fans — even more.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App