Fans roast Knicks star for laying goose egg against Lakers

New York Knicks fans lambasted Mikal Bridges on Sunday for his virtual no-show in Tinsel Town.

Bridges was a non-factor in the Knicks’ 110-97 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. He was held scoreless across 27 minutes of action. He missed all six of his field goal attempts, including all four shots from beyond the arc.

Here’s Bridges’ full lowlight reel.

Mikal Bridges was lights out against the Lakers 🔥



0 PTS

0/6 FGM

0/4 3PM

4 Fouls

27 Minutespic.twitter.com/vr4Eho3JqG — NBA Tour Dates (@NBATourDates) March 8, 2026

The Villanova swingman did record six rebounds and five assists, but that wasn’t nearly enough to appease fans in what was an ugly loss for the Knicks against a playoff-caliber opponent.

The memes were flying at Bridges’ expense on Sunday night.

This is what it feels like watching Mikal Bridges play basketball 😂



pic.twitter.com/FHhBueraJh — Rick From Far Rock💯🇩🇴 (@HalfZilla718) March 9, 2026

Some Knicks fans straight up demanded that Bridges straight up be removed from the team after Sunday’s performance.

He does not deserve to be wearing the glorious orange and blue — ~Z~ (@TrxppeZ) March 8, 2026

Regardless of the outcome of the season he needs to go. One of the most disappointing players in this franchises history — Julio (@RasheeTouchdown) March 8, 2026

The Knicks infamously traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, reuniting him with his former Villanova teammates, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and temporarily Donte DiVincenzo.

Bridges impacts the game in more ways than just scoring. He’s also one of the most durable players of all time, never missing a single game in his NBA career. But it’s fair for fans to expect that a player worth multiple first-round picks, let alone five, should never be held scoreless against an opponent that isn’t exactly stacked with lockdown defenders on the perimeter.

Bridges entered Sunday’s game against the Lakers averaging 15.5 points through 64 contests, Mikal’s lowest mark since the 2021-22 campaign. His scoreless outing hurt his average — and his reputation among Knicks fans — even more.