French player called out for padding stats against Luka Doncic

The ending of Saturday’s EuroBasket game between Slovenia and France featured some unexpected controversy after a French player broke one of basketball’s unwritten rules.

France was leading 101-92 and had possession with the shot clock turned off as the final seconds of the game ticked away. Luka Doncic and Slovenia had admitted defeat, so Doncic shook hands with French point guard Sylvain Francisco before the final buzzer sounded.

Francisco could have — and probably should have — dribbled out the remaining seconds. But as Doncic turned to find other opposing players to shake hands with, Francisco decided to pad his stats by making an easy layup with roughly 2 seconds left in the game.

As you might expect, Slovenian players were not pleased.

Absolutely disgraceful behavior by the French player Sylvain Francisco. France already won, he hugs Luka, Slovenia started to shake hands, and then he proceeds to lay it up. I've not seen anything like it.

You can see another angle:

This dude really dapped Luka up and still went to pad his stats

Officials had to step in and separate players on both sides before the game officially ended. Several technical fouls were assessed. With time still remaining on the clock, Slovenia ended up hitting a three-pointer at the other end of the floor to make the final score 103-95.

While Francisco didn’t do anything illegal, that is the type of move that opposing players remember. Doncic was trying to show good sportsmanship by waving the white flag and shaking hands, and most people would agree Francisco should have just let time expire after that.