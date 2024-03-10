 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo has perfect way of describing teammate Patrick Beverley

March 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo may have come up with the best way to sum up one of his newer veteran teammates.

Antetokounmpo reflected on the contributions from veteran guard Patrick Beverley following the Bucks’ 124-117 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The former MVP had a funny way of explaining how he perceives Beverley.

“He’s one of those guys that — sorry for my language — that you say, ‘he’s an a-hole.’ But when he plays on your team, like, ‘that’s my a-hole.’ You know? And I love him,” Antetokounmpo said. “We love playing with him. He’s a leader, he knows how to play the game. He’s a winner.”

That is a pretty perfect summary of how Beverley is perceived. He will turn on a team once they let him go, but he is a loyal agitator for whoever he is with at any given moment. The Bucks are his seventh NBA team, so while he may not necessarily stick around long, he certainly leaves his mark.

Beverley only played 16 minutes in Sunday’s game, but he contributed with five points, four rebounds, and two steals. That is precisely what the Bucks want from him.

