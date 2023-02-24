Hawks reportedly ‘deep in conversations’ with 1 coach target

The Atlanta Hawks appear to be on their way to landing their preferred head coach target.

The Hawks are “deep in conversations” with Quin Snyder about the position, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The two sides have been discussing their vision for the organization, including philosophy and organization-building, to make sure their views align.

ESPN Sources: Quin Snyder and Atlanta Hawks are progressing in talks on deal to make him franchise’s next coach and a resolution could come within days. Snyder is full focus of Hawks’ search now and sides are deep in conversations on what a vision for future looks like together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2023

Snyder has been discussing philosophy and organization-building with GM Landry Fields, assistant GM Kyle Korver and owner Tony Ressler in recent days, conversations giving both sides a chance to fully think through how a partnership together would work, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2023

It certainly appears that the job is Snyder’s if he wants it. Considering Snyder left his previous team over concerns over the long-term vision, making sure he and the Hawks are on the same page is certainly very important.

The Hawks are moving quickly after firing coach Nate McMillan earlier this week. They are still in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, so it makes sense for them to get a new coach in place fairly quickly.