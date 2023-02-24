 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 24, 2023

Hawks reportedly ‘deep in conversations’ with 1 coach target

February 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Trae Young in his Hawks uniform

Dec 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks appear to be on their way to landing their preferred head coach target.

The Hawks are “deep in conversations” with Quin Snyder about the position, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The two sides have been discussing their vision for the organization, including philosophy and organization-building, to make sure their views align.

It certainly appears that the job is Snyder’s if he wants it. Considering Snyder left his previous team over concerns over the long-term vision, making sure he and the Hawks are on the same page is certainly very important.

The Hawks are moving quickly after firing coach Nate McMillan earlier this week. They are still in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, so it makes sense for them to get a new coach in place fairly quickly.

Article Tags

Atlanta HawksQuin Snyder
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus