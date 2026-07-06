Heat rookie savagely taunts Lakers after a huge play

Miami Heat rookie Vladislav Goldin couldn’t help but celebrate emphatically after a big defensive play in Sunday’s NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers .

During a play in the third quarter, Los Angeles guard Adou Thiero tried to score a layup in transition, but he was met at the rim by a determined Goldin.

The former Michigan Wolverines star rose and swatted away Thiero’s attempt for a highlight block, sending the Lakers guard crashing to the floor. Goldin clearly loved the moment, staring down Thiero before pointing toward the Lakers bench as he ran back on offense.

That block preserved Miami’s 12-point lead during that juncture of the contest.

Here is a video of that sequence.

VLAD GOLDIN WHAT A BLOCK



TAUNTS THE LAKERS BENCH. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/qSIjgRg0ux — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 5, 2026

Goldin finished the game with just 6 points on 3/9 shooting from the floor and turned the ball over four times, but he flashed his intense rim protection with 4 blocks. He also committed nine fouls, one short of the 10-foul limit in the summer league.

And for what it’s worth, Goldin got posterized by Lakers forward Anton Watson a couple of minutes after his block on Thiero, with Los Angeles players on the bench enjoying Goldin’s comeuppance.

Anton Watson rises up for the slam 💥



A big-time jam in the California Classic! pic.twitter.com/H97rG0UNYQ — NBA (@NBA) July 5, 2026

The Lakers ended up with the last laugh, too, as they notched a 93-91 come-from-behind win via overtime.