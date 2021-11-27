Ja Morant shares concerning tweet after knee injury

Ja Morant shared a concerning tweet after suffering a knee injury on Friday night.

Morant suffered a non-contact left knee injury in the first quarter of his Memphis Grizzlies’ 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies guard left the game and did not return.

After the game, Morant sent a tweet that featured emojis of a heart and hands praying. His message was: “It’s in God’s hands now. All we can do is pray.”

What about that message is concerning? Well, Morant probably wouldn’t be asking for prayers if there weren’t concern that the injury might be serious.

Morant, 22, is in his third NBA season. The former Rookie of the Year winner entered Friday averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. Memphis would be in big trouble if he had to miss time.

Photo: Nelson Chenault USA TODAY Sports