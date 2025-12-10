Desmond Bane had great quote after going off in NBA Cup quarterfinals

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane had jokes ready after his monstrous performance in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Bane was a one-man offense for the Magic in their NBA Cup elimination game against the Miami Heat at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The 6’6″ shooting guard went off for 37 points on 14/24 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

The TCU alum scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Magic douse the Heat in the 117-108 contest.

DESMOND BANE DID HIS THING FOR ORLANDO:



37 PTS (15 in 4Q)

6 REB

5 AST

6 3PM



The Magic will play the winner of NYK/TOR in the @emirates NBA Cup Semifinals on Saturday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FC569HWryF — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2025

During his postgame press conference, one reporter asked what the NBA Cup success and prize money meant for Bane and his teammates.

“I just lost $35,000,” Bane said, drawing laughter from the press room. “So, I’ve gotta go get it back somehow.”

“I’m excited. Great opportunity for us to play meaningful basketball early in the season. I know the group’s excited.”

The NBA fined Bane $35,000 earlier this week after he violently chucked the ball at New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby during their game last week. The two players meet again soon as Bane’s Magic fittingly play Anunoby’s Knicks in the NBA Cup semifinals.

Bane was able to recoup that money plus a little extra by making the NBA Cup quarterfinals, which earned each player $51,497 in prize money. The team got double that for making the semifinals.