New video emerges showing Josh Giddey’s confrontation with a fan

A new video is providing more context on what exactly happened between Josh Giddey and a rival fan during Friday’s game.

Giddey and the Chicago Bulls played Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. During the closing stages of the fourth quarter, the game was briefly delayed while a fan was ejected from the center court area.

The television broadcast showed the fan in question flipping the double bird to Giddey. The Bulls guard Giddey then walked over and exchanged words with the fan before the fan was ejected from his seat by arena security. Take a look at the broadcast video of the incident here.

On Saturday, new video shot by a fan who was also sitting courtside emerged. The video showed another angle of Giddey walking up to the fan and telling him, “You’re making jokes about a situation you don’t know s–t about.” You can see that video at the link here.

For context, Giddey was involved in a situation a couple of years ago where he was accused of having an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a minor girl. Giddey, who was 21 at the time, faced both a police and an NBA league investigation over the allegations.

However, police ultimately declined to file charges against Giddey after finding no corroborating criminal evidence against him (with the family of the girl also reportedly declining to cooperate with the investigation). The NBA also then went on to drop their own investigation into the Giddey situation.

The Hornets ultimately won Friday’s game over the Bulls, an NBA Cup contest, by a final score of 123-116. Meanwhile, it is clear that Giddey is still hearing barbs from opposing fans over the scandal, even if he was not found to have committed any wrongdoing.