Jayson Tatum has 1-word summary of his injury rehab

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is hard at work trying to recover from the torn Achilles he suffered in mid-May, and he had one blunt word to describe the rehab process.

Tatum appeared in a video posted by the NBA’s official social media accounts where he spoke briefly about the rehab process. The Boston Celtics star did not shy away from how difficult he was finding the process.

“Rehab is tedious, man,” Tatum said. “It’s six days a week. It’s starting to get a little bit better. I’m out of the boot now. Better days ahead, but just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Tatum is not shown taking part in any truly strenuous activity in the video, but he does confirm that he is out of his boot roughly three months after undergoing surgery. That adds some backing to the idea that the star forward is recovering very well from the procedure.

Tatum is expected to miss most or all of next season, so he has a lot more tedious recovery work in his future. It is certainly possible he will be able to play at the tail end of next year, but much will depend on his own recovery and where the Celtics are in the standings.

