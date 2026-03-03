Jazz announcer was so fed up with Nikola Jokic’s flopping

Utah Jazz announcer Thurl Bailey was decidedly unimpressed with how Nikola Jokic handled himself during Monday’s game.

Bailey believed Jokic was flopping and exaggerating contact during the Denver Nuggets’ 128-125 win over Utah at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Ut. on Monday. Just before halftime, Jokic collided with Utah’s Elijah Harkless and seemed to go to the floor in a very exaggerated way in light of the contact.

Bailey certainly thought so, anyway. As he analyzed a replay of the incident, he mocked Jokic’s dramatic fall.

“Pow! Sniper in the building,” Bailey said. “I mean, come on.”

jazz announcers are completely fed up with jokic's flopping pic.twitter.com/DH2FzO05ni — Ahr Jay (@jdub_goat) March 3, 2026

Jokic certainly played up the contact here. On the other hand, the referee bought it and he drew a foul, so it’s hard to blame him if the tactic works.

Jokic wound up scoring 22 points with 12 rebounds in the game, though this was not the only time during the contest that he drew fire for some questionable play. Nobody disputes his greatness, but it is easy to see why tactics like this would rub some fans the wrong way.