Magic Johnson shares a unique opinion on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Magic Johnson doesn’t want people to forget about the other player heading to the Miami Heat alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Hours after the stunning report of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat , the NBA legend offered a unique perspective on the move, praising Bobby Portis , who is coming to Miami alongside the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

“People are going to talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo , and they should because he and Nikola Jokić are the two best players in the league, but don’t sleep on how important the Heat getting Bobby Portis is,” Johnson wrote in a post on X. “Bobby’s ability to shoot from the 3-point line and his toughness, he will be a major part of the Heat success!

Portis can be expected to have a prominent role on the Heat, who appear to have gotten worse in terms of perimeter shooting after giving up Tyler Herro in the trade. Coming with Herro to Milwaukee are Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and three first-round picks.

The 31-year-old Portis has made a living in the league as a solid stretch four, a role that makes him a fit alongside Antetokounmpo on the floor.

For all his talents, Antetokounmpo has never developed a reliable outside shot. He is a career 28.5% shooter from behind the arc.

Portis, on the other hand, has shot 39.3% from three on a 30.1% three-point attempt rate in his 11 years in the NBA.