Joel Embiid has funny reaction to old criticism from new assistant coach

The Philadelphia 76ers’ new assistant coach might have some work to do when it comes to breaking the ice with Joel Embiid.

Longtime Indiana Pacers assistant Dan Burke is joining Doc Rivers’ staff in Philadelphia, as first reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. It wasn’t long before old video of Burke emerged in which he criticizes the Sixers. He specifically singled out Joel Embiid, who Burke said “gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores.”

Embiid, who never shies away from confronting things like this, was quick to hilariously respond on Twitter.

Yes sir!!! Now we can enjoy together what the league lets me get away with #PhillyForever https://t.co/7hctLSilCV — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 28, 2020

That’s how you handle criticism. These two should get along just fine.

Embiid seemed to have some commitment issues with the Sixers this year. Perhaps a new coaching staff will help, and maybe someone like Burke will be able to help him focus and improve.