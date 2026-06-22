Jaylen Brown reveals how much money he would need to play in China

Every man has a price and so does Jaylen Brown .

The Boston Celtics star forward Brown is currently in China as part of an offseason vacation. During an online stream over the weekend, Brown revealed how much money he would need in order to leave the NBA and play professionally in China.

Brown said that his number was $400 million. He added that he would play for every single team in China for that amount of money.

Here is the video.

Jaylen Brown says he will play for EVERY basketball team in China at the same time if they pay him $400 million



“Get ready to learn Mandarin”



(h/t @Big0Deuce) pic.twitter.com/BnqovQsYNJ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 22, 2026

Brown is currently in the middle of a five-year, $304 million contract with the Celtics (including incentives) which runs through 2028-29. While the deal was the biggest in NBA history at the time it was signed, Brown would need almost $100 million more than that in order to walk away from it and go overseas to China.

This is all of course pie in the sky, especially since the biggest contract in CBA history was the three years and $7.5 million that former NBA big man Andray Blatche got from the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in 2015. As such, the biggest concern for Brown right now should be his NBA future as there are some doubts that the former Finals MVP will even still be playing for the Celtics next season.