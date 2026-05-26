Josh Hart trolls a ‘broke’ teammate after clinching NBA Finals berth

The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals, but the team’s latest success is not changing Josh Hart ’s trolling ways.

Among his targets after helping the Knicks win the Eastern Conference title was Jose Alvarado , whose photo with the Bob Cousy Trophy became a subject of one of Hart’s posts on Instagram Stories.

“Changed this broke boys [sic]” life,” Hart wrote as a caption for Alvarado’s photo.

Josh Hart on Instagram 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5k43QZYeva — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 26, 2026

Despite the hilarious tone of Hart’s message, it is hard to deny that Alvarado’s move to the Knicks has significantly changed the course of his career. With the Knicks making the NBA Finals, Alvarado is just four wins away from becoming a part of something historic, as New York has not won a league title since 1973.

The Knicks are headed to the 2026 edition of the NBA Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. That series concluded on Monday, with the Knicks blowing out the Cavs, 130-93, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The former Georgia Tech star Alvarado played his first four-plus seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans , who traded him in February to the Knicks with Latavious Williams in exchange for cash, Dalen Terry and a couple of future draft picks.