Karl-Anthony Towns shares how much Giannis Antetokounmpo has tried to help him

February 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Karl-Anthony Towns

There was nothing but love between Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo after their teams played on Tuesday night.

Giannis’ Milwaukee Bucks beat Towns’ Minnesota Timberwolves 139-112 to improve to 19-13 on the season. Giannis had 37 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the win. Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds in Minnesota’s loss.

After the game, Antetokounmpo told reporters that he tried to show compassion to Towns after the Timberwolves big man dealt with personal tragedy over COVID-19.

Towns shared that he appreciated the efforts and gestures from Antetokounmpo. He said the two built a friendship as a result.

Not only is Towns dealing with his team being the worst in the NBA this season, but the big man has also been dealing with mental struggles this season. He’s having a rough year but has some support from others helping him out.

