Sunday, May 9, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns shares emotional moment with father before Mother’s Day game

May 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns and his father shared an emotional moment ahead of Sunday’s Mother’s Day game against the Orlando Magic.

Towns lost his mother Jacqueline to COVID-19 in April 2020, meaning he and his father, Karl Sr., are experiencing their second Mother’s Day without her. Prior to the game, the pair shared an embrace filled with raw emotion.

Towns and his mother were very close, as this video shows. The Minnesota Timberwolves center has shared how much his life has changed since her death.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Towns had a stellar game on Sunday. He had 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in only 29 minutes as the Timberwolves beat Orlando by 32.

