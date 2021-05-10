Karl-Anthony Towns shares emotional moment with father before Mother’s Day game

Karl-Anthony Towns and his father shared an emotional moment ahead of Sunday’s Mother’s Day game against the Orlando Magic.

Towns lost his mother Jacqueline to COVID-19 in April 2020, meaning he and his father, Karl Sr., are experiencing their second Mother’s Day without her. Prior to the game, the pair shared an embrace filled with raw emotion.

Karl-Anthony Towns shared an emotional moment on Mother's Day with his dad, Karl Sr. KAT’s mother, Jacqueline, died due to complications from COVID-19 in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yyK5jq33J6 — ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2021

Towns and his mother were very close, as this video shows. The Minnesota Timberwolves center has shared how much his life has changed since her death.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Towns had a stellar game on Sunday. He had 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in only 29 minutes as the Timberwolves beat Orlando by 32.