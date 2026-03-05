Kendrick Perkins drops a borderline dirty quote about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kendrick Perkins forgot to pump the brakes on a comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday.

During halftime of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., the former NBA big man and ESPN personality Perkins said something on air about Antetokounmpo’s dunk in the first half.

Commenting on the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player’s highlight play, Perkins described it in a manner that might have raised some eyebrows.

“He made love to the rim,” Perkins said.

You can hear him say it here.

Kendrick Perkins saying FREAKY stuff again on Live TV:



"He's making love to the rim." pic.twitter.com/3vafULTDBX — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 5, 2026

That was a pretty wild thing to say on air, but Perkins snuck that one in and now probably thinks he can get away with variations of it in the future. It was also certainly not the first time that the former Oklahoma City Thunder big man has gotten attention for his way with words while on live air.

Unlike Perkins, Milwaukee was not able to get away with one, as the Bucks ultimately suffered a 131-113 loss to the Hawks.

Despite Antetokounmpo scoring 24 points on 10/15 shooting, Milwaukee failed to prevent dropping its fourth game in a row.

The Bucks will regroup anew and go back to it on Saturday when they host the Utah Jazz.

As for Perkins, who knows what kind of shenanigans he’ll blurt out the next time he becomes impressed with a basketball play.