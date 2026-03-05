Reggie Miller shares the truth behind his Caitlin Clark-Payton Pritchard comparison

Reggie Miller isn’t backing down on his take about which NBA player he thinks resembles Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Miller has caught a lot of heat ever since he said on NBC’s “Basketball Night in America” in February that Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is the player who compares to Clark. He uttered that with Clark beside him, as she was making her NBC broadcasting debut.

The former Indiana Pacers sharpshooter revisited his claim during an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday.

According to Miller, his assessment wasn’t based on Clark’s impact on the WNBA but on something more tangible: their style of play.

“So if that was the question, then I probably should have said Stephen Curry,” Miller told Patrick, as he shed more light on the comparison.

“But I was going by game alone, like who does her game remind me of and when I look at Payton Pritchard and if you’ve watched Payton Pritchard, they’re very similar.”

Miller added: “Caitlin has the ball like Payton Pritchard has the ball all the time,” Miller said. “To the basketball people, (they) really love Payton Pritchard.”

Miller did not mean to disrespect Clark by equating her with a non-NBA superstar, as he seemingly chose Pritchard purely on a basketball basis.

Pritchard isn’t a bad player, either. His star just doesn’t shine in the NBA as much as Clark’s does in her realm.