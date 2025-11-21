Kendrick Perkins claims 1 top contender is eyeing a trade for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis may suddenly be getting his opportunity to compete for another championship.

The Detroit Pistons have “a lot of interest” in trading for the Dallas Mavericks big man Davis, Kendrick Perkins of ESPN reported this week. During an appearance on the “Road Trippin’ Show,” Perkins also floated the possibility of the Pistons trading Tobias Harris’ expiring contract plus some young talent in exchange for Davis.

Here is the full clip of Perkins’ remarks.

"My sources are also telling me, that Detroit has a lot of interest in Anthony Davis"



— Kendrick Perkins on AD rumors



— NBA Courtside

Detroit is off to a blistering 13-2 start to the season. They have won their last 11 straight contests and are currently the No. 1 seed in the East by a full three games.

It might not take a whole lot for the Pistons to acquire the 10-time All-Star Davis either. Davis has not played at all since late October due to a calf injury, and the Mavericks, sitting at 4-12 on the year, may have a strong incentive to sell ahead of the February trade deadline.

In a hypothetical move to Detroit, Davis could play power forward alongside starting center Jalen Duren while Detroit potentially dangles a package based around Harris and someone like Ron Holland II (20) or Jaden Ivey (23) plus draft capital in return. While the Mavericks have recently signaled that they intend to hold onto Davis, it could be a very different story in a few weeks if they continue to trend downwards while a surprise team like the Pistons continues to trend upwards.