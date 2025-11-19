Mark Cuban addresses trade rumors about Anthony Davis

Trade rumors have begun to swirl around Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, but the team is adamant that they have no interest in moving him.

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, who is taking on a larger role in running the franchise after the firing of GM Nico Harrison, brushed off speculation on Wednesday that the Mavericks would trade Davis.

“We won’t. We want to try to win,” Cuban said via email when asked by Joe Vardon of The Athletic if the Mavericks would trade Davis.

Cuban also characterized himself as “an adviser” to majority owner Patrick Dumont, who fired Harrison last week.

Rumors emerged after Harrison’s firing that Davis could be the next to go. The Mavericks are in need of future draft picks, and Davis could bring some back. On the other hand, the forward has a reputation for being prone to injury, and is still in year one of a three-year, $175 million contract.

Davis has not played since Oct. 29 due to a left calf strain. He remains effective when healthy, and was averaging 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season before he got hurt.