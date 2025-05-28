Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Kendrick Perkins issues apology to Anthony Edwards

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Kendrick Perkins leans over
Nov 18, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins (5) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins issued a public apology to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards over comments he made about Edwards on Tuesday’s “First Take.”

Perkins received some criticism for comments he made during a segment about whether Edwards had been discussed as the face of the NBA too soon. Perkins argued that many other “faces of the league” were family men who were married with kids, and that Edwards had not checked that box.

On Wednesday, Perkins took to X to apologize to Edwards. He indicated he had apologized in private, but wanted to do so publicly as well.

“I was not taking a personal shot at you but I could see how it could have been taken that way,” Perkins wrote.

Perkins is no stranger to bizarre or regrettable hot takes. He seems to have recognized quite quickly how off-base this one was and apologized accordingly. There are certainly arguments to be made against Edwards being the next big face of the NBA, but the fact that he does not have a wife or children is not really one of them.

Edwards has been underwhelming in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and has received some criticism after scoring just 16 points in the Timberwolves’ Game 4 defeat.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!