Kevin Durant has hot take about Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has one big believer in the form of an NBA MVP.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted an interesting take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Brown on Sunday. Brown had an excellent outing in his first game back from suspension. He caught ten passes for 101 yards in a blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“Antonio Brown has had a legendary career as a 6th round pick,” Durant tweeted. “Gold jacket that man.”

The 33-year-old Brown certainly has both the stats and the accolades to merit inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which is what Durant is referring to. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs last year. Brown also has 12,265 career receiving yards (which trails only Julio Jones among active players) and 83 career receiving touchdowns (trailing only Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham among active players).

But Brown’s Hall of Fame case is not quite so simple with his reputation for notoriety and his multitude of off-the-field troubles. Similar controversies managed to keep receivers like Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin out of the Hall of Fame for several years and arguably continue to keep out receivers like Chad Johnson and Hines Ward.

Brown has even been a headache for his team as recently as this month. While many voters will likely view Brown’s reputation as a point against him, Durant obviously believes Brown should get into Canton regardless.

