Everyone named 1 player the biggest loser of the Maxx Crosby trade

Fans were quick to pile on one player who indirectly became one of the biggest losers of the Maxx Crosby trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday in a stunning move that added another standout pass rusher to the AFC North. Jokes were flying shortly after news of the trade broke about how Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was about to be in a world of hurt.

Burrow was already facing Defensive Player of the Year winners Myles Garrett and TJ Watt four times a year when the Bengals played the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. The LSU alum now has to deal with Crosby, a 5-time Pro Bowler in his own right, twice a year on top of that.

no yeah super excited for joe burrow to face myles garrett, maxx crosby, and tj watt 6 times a year 😀 https://t.co/znnsRMKrkw — megan ortwein (@megortwein) March 7, 2026

– Maxx Crosby to the Ravens.



Myles Garrett

T.J. Watt

Maxx Crosby



All in the same division.



Pray for Joe Burrow behind that line. — Sean M. Greene ll (@sean_incredible) March 7, 2026

The AFC North:



– Maxx Crosby

– Myles Garrett

– TJ Watt



Sorry, Joe Burrow. — JPA (@jasrifootball) March 7, 2026

Joe Burrow looking at his O line now that he has to face Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, and Maxx Crosby twice a season pic.twitter.com/ntkcvxWHYJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 7, 2026

To say that the Bengals’ offensive line has been a sore spot for Cincinnati over the last few years would be a massive understatement.

Burrow has been beaten to a pulp behind a flimsy O-line week after week, which has contributed to him suffering several injuries in the last few seasons alone. The recovery process has clearly taken its toll on Burrow, whose comments in December had fans wondering if and retire early.

Things aren’t going to get any easier next season with Crosby joining the division. The spotlight will shine even brighter on Cincinnati’s offensive line, which, despite its shortcomings, consistently each year. They’ll need to earn those presents once the season begins.