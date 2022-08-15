Kevin Durant responds to bombshell rumor via Twitter

Kevin Durant may want the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, but the 12-time All-Star says he has no intention of calling it a career anytime soon.

NBA reporter Marc Stein shared on Monday that a team executive told him he believes Durant is more likely to retire than play for the Nets next season. The comment was supposedly made last month. While Durant has largely chosen not to address all the trade rumors involving him this offseason, he could not resist responding to the talk of him possibly retiring.

“I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. S— is comical at this point,” Durant wrote on Twitter (edited by LBS for profanity).

Durant going the nuclear route never seemed realistic. Of course, there are other ways he could create headaches for the Nets if he is truly set on being traded.

It is noteworthy that Durant did not say anything about the actual trade rumors in his tweet. He could easily put the entire ordeal to rest if he said he is happy in Brooklyn, but he obviously is not. The issue at this point seems to be that the Nets have attached an asking price to Durant that rival teams are unwilling to meet. They may not be planning to lower that price, either.