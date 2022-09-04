Kevin Durant fires back at another social media critic

Kevin Durant is not backing down in the face of criticism over how he handled his offseason trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.

On Sunday, Durant took notice of a tweet suggesting that his trade gambit would have negative repercussions for future players. The tweet argued that future CBA negotiations will look to weaken player power in light of Durant and Kyrie Irving making organizational demands backed by trade threats so quickly after signing big contracts with the Nets.

Durant replied sarcastically, hinting that this is just the latest in a string of criticism that blames him and Irving for the league’s problems.

Durant may have a point, at least in a roundabout way. If owners are going to seek increased protection from trade demands in future CBA talks, that ball got rolling before Durant ever did anything.

Durant has been hearing it from a lot of different directions this offseason over his handling of his trade demand. Responding to the criticism has not really helped his cause, but that’s just the way he always has been.