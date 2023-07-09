 Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma goes viral for hilarious comment on GF Winnie Harlow’s post

July 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kyle Kuzma in his Wizards uniform

Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma clearly keeps up with all the latest celebrity news.

The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma went viral over the weekend for an amusing comment he left on girlfriend Winnie Harlow’s social media post. Harlow posted on Threads that she was in Las Vegas about to attend an Usher concert. Kuzma responded by jokingly warning her to “Cover up.”

That is an obvious reference to the recent “scandal” involving actress Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she shares an infant son with. Palmer attended a recent Usher show in Vegas wearing a revealing outfit, and Jackson publicly called her out online for it. Jackson’s posts sparked outrage on social media and even led to him deactivating his accounts due to the backlash that he received.

You can read more about the whole drama in the recap provided below by NowThis News on Instagram.

As for the ex-NBA champion Kuzma and the supermodel Harlow, they have been dating for years now. You can see some photos of them together here.

Kuzma just secured a serious payday from the Wizards this offseason. Thus, you can understand why he is in such a great mood these days, cracking jokes left and right.

Kyle KuzmaWinnie Harlow
