Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

February 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kyrie Irving in warmups

Jan 15, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands for the anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason.

The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.

It is not clear what the Nets might be looking for as part of an expanded trade. They certainly have interest in other notable players, but where they fit in the existing framework of the Irving deal is not clear.

The Nets are poised to receive Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith as part of the trade, so it’s possible they could be used as potential trade chips with someone else. Ultimately, it sounds like this is still likely to be a simple two-team trade, but the holdup does not indicate any problems with the deal.

Brooklyn NetsDallas MavericksKyrie Irving
