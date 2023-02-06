Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason.

The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.

ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2023

It is not clear what the Nets might be looking for as part of an expanded trade. They certainly have interest in other notable players, but where they fit in the existing framework of the Irving deal is not clear.

The Nets are poised to receive Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith as part of the trade, so it’s possible they could be used as potential trade chips with someone else. Ultimately, it sounds like this is still likely to be a simple two-team trade, but the holdup does not indicate any problems with the deal.