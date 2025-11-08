Lakers share bad news about Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves’ injury may not be all that minor, as it turns out.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday that Reaves was among their players ruled out for Saturday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. Notably, the Lakers now say that Reaves is out with a “right groin strain.”

The Lakers say Austin Reaves (right groin strain) remains out for Saturday’s game at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/YNJTjtJ13O — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 7, 2025

Previously, the Lakers had said that Reaves was dealing with “right groin soreness.” Now the upgrade to a “strain” would seemingly indicate that Reaves is battling a more serious issue.

The 27-year-old Reaves got off to a dream start to the season, dropping multiple 40-plus-point games (including a 51-piece against Sacramento on Oct. 26). Overall on the year, Reaves is now up to 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game (which are all career-best marks by far). On top of that, there are some pretty big numbers being thrown around for what Reaves could make as a free agent next summer.

But Reaves has now missed two consecutive games for the Lakers and is formally set to miss a third on Saturday against Atlanta. Given the tendency of groin injuries to linger as well, Reaves could be looking at a longer spell on the sidelines, particularly with a “strain” distinction.

Despite Reaves, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James all missing time at various points in the first few weeks due to injury (with James in particular still having yet to make his season debut), the Lakers are sitting pretty at 7-2, which is second in the Western Conference. Now they will have to make do for a little bit longer with Doncic running the show and the likes of Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton providing secondary support.