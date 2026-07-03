Luka Doncic’s feelings about the Lakers’ offseason are revealed

Luka Doncic put the Los Angeles Lakers on the clock this offseason, and they appear to have satisfied him.

The Lakers star Doncic is “excited” about the team’s summer moves, Dan Woike of The Athletic reported on Thursday. Woike notes that Doncic kept in regular communication with the Lakers about their moves despite a significant time difference due to Doncic spending his offseason in Europe.

Most notably so far this summer, the Lakers gave a monstrous new contract to Austin Reaves to serve as Doncic’s long-term co-star. They also acquired shot-blocking seven-footer Walker Kessler and invested an additional $131 million in new signings after that.

Doncic, 27, is about to enter his second full season with the Lakers in 2026-27. The six-time NBA All-Star did recently commit to a new Lakers contract of his own but can still test free agency as soon as 2028 (making time of the essence for the team to contend).

Just last month, we learned that Doncic made one notable demand of the franchise ahead of free agency. There was even chatter about there being a threat of the Slovenian superstar potentially getting antsy with the Lakers if they failed to deliver this offseason.

That said, Doncic is apparently properly satiated by the moves of the purple and gold so far this summer as they move past the LeBron James era. Still, not everybody is pleased with what the Lakers have managed to do in free agency.