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Manu Ginobili had the craziest Spurs jinx post in the middle of Game 4

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Manu Ginobili holding a microphone
Mar 28, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs player Manu Ginobili addresses the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Manu Ginobili appeared to ruin the vibes for his former team this week.

The San Antonio Spurs suffered arguably the single worst collapse in NBA history during their Finals game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Despite leading by 27 points at halftime and by as many as 29 in the second half, the Spurs completely crumbled down the stretch and lost by a final score of 107-106 in front of a delirious crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

After the unbelievable turnaround, a post by the retired Spurs legend Ginobili drew attention online. While San Antonio was up big at the time, Ginobili marked down Game 4 as a victory for the team, effectively turning the Finals into a new best-of-three set.

“0-0!! #GoSpursGo!” wrote Ginobili.

Unfortunately for Ginobili though, it all fell apart for San Antonio from there as the Spurs improbably snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to abruptly go down to the Knicks by a 3-1 tally in the Finals (meaning they now need to win three games in a row to secure the championship). That ultimately led to the saddest follow-up post from Ginobili some hours later.

Ginobili, now 48 years old, played on the Spurs for his entire NBA career from 2002-18. He made two All-Star teams in San Antonio and also won four championships and has since been providing his support to the newest generation of Spurs. But Ginobili of all people should have known that a game is never over until there are triple zeroes on the clock.

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