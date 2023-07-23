Michael Jordan’s sale of Charlotte Hornets approved

Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets has been approved by his fellow league owners.

The NBA’s board of governors approved the sale of the team to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday. The completion of the sale is set to be executed within the next two weeks.

Jordan, who became the majority owner of the team in 2010, agreed in June to sell the team to the Schnall/Plotkin group. The sales price values the team at $3 billion.

Plotkin was previously a minority owner of the Hornets, while Schnall had been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Jordan will retain a minority ownership stake in the Hornets.

Jordan initially bought a minority stake in the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2006. He paid $275 million to purchase a majority stake in the team in 2010.

The Hornets only have one winning season in the last seven seasons.