NBA governors discussed moving draft and free agency back further

The NBA could postpone key offseason events further as it studies when to start the 2020-21 season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there is growing support within the NBA and NBPA to delay the 2020 NBA Draft and free agency. Both are currently slated to start in mid-October.

The NBA had proposed starting next season on Dec. 1. On Thursday, commissioner Adam Silver said that felt “early.” In addition, NBPA head Michele Roberts has reportedly been preparing players for that date to be moved back. Pushing free agency and the draft later would go along with that.

The NBA wants to get fans in arenas as soon as possible. Further delays may increase the likelihood of that happening next year. It could also add clarity to the league’s financial situation. That’s important because the salary cap and luxury tax thresholds for next year are still unclear.

The NBA has also suggested that playing games in partially filled arenas would be a possibility.