NBA legend shares message for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is receiving a supportive message from someone who carries a lot of weight within the NBA community, especially in Philadelphia.

76ers legend Allen Iverson shared a picture of Simmons to his Instagram account this week. In the caption, Iverson offered his advice for Simmons and appeared to call on Sixers fans to unite around their All-Star forward.

“Follow Gods plan and execute Lil bro @bensimmons,” Iverson wrote. “#PhillyUnite #BestFansInTheWorld”

The former top overall pick Simmons turned a corner this week by officially reporting to the Sixers, ending his lengthy holdout. While he continues to seek a trade, Philadelphia now seems very likely to begin the new season on Oct. 20 with Simmons still on the roster.

Simmons may not be winning anyone over with his effort since returning. But Iverson’s message could help swing the local sentiment ever so slightly back in Simmons’ favor.