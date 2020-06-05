NBA teams left out of Orlando plan want their own training camp, OTAs

The NBA’s plan for a resumed season in Orlando only involves 22 teams, but the teams left out still want to get some work in too.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, at least seven of the eight teams left out have interest in getting the league’s approval to have organized team activities. The Golden State Warriors were the only team not mentioned by Woj as having expressed interest in offseason activities, though that does not mean they are not interested.

Woj says these teams would like to have various organized activities this summer.

Those activities would include:

– Voluntary and mandatory workouts for two weeks in July

– Mini camps in August that include joint practices

– Organized Team Activities in September

– Teams left out of Orlando getting to start training camp early next season

The NBA would need approval from the players association to have these plans approved because they fall outside the scope of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Teams feel they are being left out and missing out on critical player development, which is why they want to have some activity. Their stance makes sense. If the league approves it, then it would be up to the players association to see whether or not they approve.