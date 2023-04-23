Nets fans had savage chant for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets may have gotten eliminated from the playoffs but not before their fans made themselves heard.

During Saturday’s Game 4 between the Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn crowd serenaded James Harden with a savage chant. As Harden stepped up to the free throw line in the first quarter, the crowd began chanting, “Off to Houston!”

Nets fans were chanting "Off to Houston" as James Harden was heading to the free throw line 👀pic.twitter.com/jv2yXRx9Tm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2023

The former MVP Harden can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer by turning down his $35.6 million player option for next year. Noise has definitely been growing lately that Harden could potentially return to his former team, the Houston Rockets, in free agency.

Granted, the Nets are also one of Harden’s former teams (he was sent there after demanding a trade from the Rockets in 2021), so they know just how fickle The Beard can be.

Harden did end up sending the Brooklyn crowd home sad though. He ended up with 17 points and 11 assists as the Joel Embiid-less 76ers won 96-88 to finish off the 4-0 series sweep. Harden also got another win on Saturday when it came to the pregame fashion show.