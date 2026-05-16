Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is being linked to 1 team in free agency

Mitchell Robinson may be able to parlay his team’s second straight Eastern Conference Finals run into a big payday elsewhere.

The Sacramento Kings are seen as a threat to sign the New York Knicks center Robinson in free agency this summer, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported this week. Bondy notes that Kings general manager Scott Perry used to hold the same position with the Knicks and that Perry was even responsible for drafting Robinson to New York back in 2018.

Robinson, still only 28, is the Knicks’ longest-tenured player and has been with them for eight seasons now. After struggling badly with injuries in seasons past, Robinson enjoyed a fairly healthy 2025-26 regular season, averaging 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in a primarily second-unit role.

The seven-footer Robinson has also continued to make an impact during the playoffs. He has put up 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in just 14.4 minutes per game and also leads all players this postseason with a field goal percentage of 76.9.

As for the Kings, they were one of the worst teams in the NBA this season at 22-60. Domantas Sabonis , Maxine Raynaud, and impending free agent Precious Achiuwa comprised their frontcourt rotation this year, so Sacramento could really benefit from adding a seasoned true center like Robinson to the mix.

Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent himself this offseason. The Knicks would probably like to keep him (especially given Robinson’s knack for impressive highlights this postseason), but there will definitely be some competition there.