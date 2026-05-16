ABC accidentally disrespects Pistons with Eastern Conference Final promo

ABC accidentally aired a promo for the upcoming Eastern Conference Finals that the Detroit Pistons will not be happy with.

At one point on Saturday, the network accidentally aired a prepared promo for an Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks , complete with a Sunday start date. That is in spite of the fact that the Pistons’ Game 6 win on Friday kept the series alive and extended it to seven games.

ABC wants to get you hyped up for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the… Cavaliers? pic.twitter.com/YLj9NvDXTA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 16, 2026

Obviously, these commercials are prepared ahead of time, and the network had this ready for the very real possibility that the Cavaliers closed out the series on Friday. They just are not supposed to make it to air until the matchup is official, which it very much isn’t.

The Cavaliers had the opportunity to close out Detroit on Friday and make the matchup with the Knicks a reality. Detroit, however, controlled the game and handed the Cavaliers their first home loss of the postseason with a 115-94 road victory.

The Pistons already have been feeling like they’re getting the short end of the stick in some ways during this series. This was just an accident, but some of their players might notice it and use it as fuel anyway.