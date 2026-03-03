Paige Bueckers doesn’t hold back on WNBA negotiations

The 2026 WNBA season is meant to begin on May 8, although that might not be the case due to ongoing CBA discussions.

In January, the deadline passed for the sides to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Now, Dallas Wings star and No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers did not hold back and made known her frustrations with the way things have gone.

“At this point, it’s not really a negotiation anymore. Both sides aren’t moving,” Bueckers said. “We as players we don’t want to have a strike, we want to have a season. But there are things that need to be handled, and we want to do it as professionals.”

"At this point it's not really a negotiation anymore… we as players we don't want to have a strike, we want to have a season." pic.twitter.com/Gpb7AvJ5WS — Sportico (@Sportico) March 2, 2026

It is clearly a frustrating time for WNBA players such as Bueckers.

And, to make things more concerning, the WNBA told the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) that a framework for a new CBA needs to be done by March 10 if they want a full season of games.

The players are hoping for a revenue-sharing model, one in which their salaries will increase based on how much money the league brings in.

For right now, Bueckers is frustrated as talks progress. Bueckers, as well as other WNBA stars, are currently playing in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, but the WNBA-CBA discussions are on their minds as the 2026 season is up in the air.