NBA teams have doubts about Darryn Peterson as No. 1 pick

Darryn Peterson in a Kansas uniform
Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson’s bizarre season with the Kansas Jayhawks may well cost him a chance at going No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.

After entering the season as a projected first overall selection, Peterson has seen his stock fall a bit due to recurring injuries and questions about his reliability. The concerns are significant enough that one top NBA evaluator who might have the chance to pick Peterson No. 1 said their organization would likely choose someone else.

“Too many question marks,” the evaluator told Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

No one questions Peterson’s talent. He has, however, dealt with injuries and has left multiple games this season due to cramping. This has given rise to theories that he is trying to avoid playing to preserve himself for the NBA Draft process, though all involved have denied this.

Coach Bill Self has consistently defended Peterson, but even he has admitted that the only way Peterson can silence the doubters is by finishing more games. Some of those doubters, it would appear, are working for NBA teams, which is bad news for Peterson.

Peterson has been largely effective when he has played. He is averaging 19.7 points in 27.6 minutes per game on the season.

