Nuggets agree to deal with former first-round pick

The Denver Nuggets are adding another piece to the roster with one month left in the regular season.

On Monday, the Nuggets agreed to sign 11-year NBA veteran Tyus Jones, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Jones began the season with the Orlando Magic and played in 48 games before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets and then to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Anthony Davis blockbuster trade.

Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to sign with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN. A veteran point guard and ball handler to fill a need for the Nuggets' backcourt. pic.twitter.com/TH3Rmwonq1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2026

However, the Mavericks waived Jones to create a spot for Ryan Nembhard on the final day of February.

Jones, who won an NCAA title while playing at Duke, was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 24 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Jones played four seasons in Minnesota before spending four years with the Memphis Grizzlies and then one year with each of the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

In 2024-25, Jones played in 81 games with 58 starts for the Suns, averaging 10.2 points with 5.3 assists, but his numbers declined across the board this season.

The Nuggets are without Aaron Gordon for a bit longer, but Jones should provide them with some added experience off the bench, which could pay dividends, especially during the playoff stretch.