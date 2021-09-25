Patrick Beverley shares who is toughest NBA player to guard

Patrick Beverley is one of the NBA’s better defenders, being named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team twice (2014, 2020) and the NBA All-Defensive First Team once (2017). Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about which players are the most difficult to guard.

During an Instagram Live session on Friday, Beverley was asked about the toughest players he’s had to defend.

Without hesitation, Beverley said Luka Doncic stands above the rest. Point blank, period.

“So far it’s been Luka. Easy,” Beverley explained. “I’m on his [expletive] this year, too, though. I gotta get my link back.”

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was also suggested as someone who is tough to defend, but Beverley was quick to dismiss that in comparison to Doncic.

“The thing about Brad is they put him in a lot of downstream action and all that. For me, I just use my strength when it comes to that [expletive]. That [expletive] really kind of easy to guard,” Beverley said. “But no, he is tough, too. Brad is tough, too.”

In six games against Beverley, Doncic has averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also once said that Beverley was “too [expletive] small” to guard him.