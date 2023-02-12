Patrick Mahomes gets gift from 1 NBA team ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes will have an unlikely ally in his corner as he takes the field for this year’s Super Bowl.

The NBA’s Detroit Pistons revealed on Sunday that they gave a gift to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes before his Super Bowl showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes had apparently been wearing a Pistons jersey in a childhood photo. The Pistons got wind of this and sent Mahomes and his family a custom-made jersey as well as a Pistons hat.

“Mahomes fam- Hope you like your new threads!” an accompanying note read. “We thought it was time for a refresh. -Your Pistons fam”

You have some new threads comin’ your way @PatrickMahomes 😎📦 pic.twitter.com/0CNFy2DHtM — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 12, 2023

The two-time NFL MVP Mahomes was born in 1995, so (based on the style and the era) he was probably wearing a No. 33 Grant Hill jersey in that old photo. Now Mahomes has himself a custom Pistons jersey in his own name.

Of course, Mahomes is a native of Texas. But he does have a connection to Detroit in that he was picked by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft … but obviously didn’t sign with them. For the Pistons, it stands to reason that they are rooting for Mahomes and the Chiefs since they have a bit of beef history with Philadelphia sports teams.