Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Carson Beck got relentlessly booed at the NFL Combine

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Carson Beck in a Miami Hurricanes uniform
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers fans appear to still have a bone to pick with former Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck was booed pretty much every time he was shown during his workout at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, In. on Saturday. The crowd was not overwhelming, but it was certainly loud enough to be hear on NFL Network’s broadcast.

Beck did not take the boos too seriously, and seemed to get a laugh out of them.

Indiana beat Beck and the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff final, so the boos certainly were not out of bitterness. It is far more likely that Hoosiers fans think poorly of Beck because he left the field that night without congratulating Indiana, a move that did not sit well with their fans and made Beck look like a sore loser.

Ultimately, Beck’s chilly reception in Indianapolis will have no impact on his draft status. He might want to brace himself for extra hostility if he ever has to play a road game against the Colts, though.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App