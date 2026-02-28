Carson Beck got relentlessly booed at the NFL Combine

Indiana Hoosiers fans appear to still have a bone to pick with former Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck was booed pretty much every time he was shown during his workout at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, In. on Saturday. The crowd was not overwhelming, but it was certainly loud enough to be hear on NFL Network’s broadcast.

Miami QB Carson Beck has been getting boo’ed the entire time, but still looks like the most polished in the group.



Drew Allar in close second.

Beck did not take the boos too seriously, and seemed to get a laugh out of them.

Carson Beck couldn't help but smile about the boos in Indianapolis 😃



Beck and Miami lost the CFP national championship game to Indiana in January.

Indiana beat Beck and the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff final, so the boos certainly were not out of bitterness. It is far more likely that Hoosiers fans think poorly of Beck because he left the field that night without congratulating Indiana, a move that did not sit well with their fans and made Beck look like a sore loser.

Ultimately, Beck’s chilly reception in Indianapolis will have no impact on his draft status. He might want to brace himself for extra hostility if he ever has to play a road game against the Colts, though.