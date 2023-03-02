Paul George makes big admission about being a No. 1 player

Paul George made a big admission during a recent podcast interview.

George joined JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the three” podcast for an interview that will be released on Thursday. Redick shared a teaser clip from the interview via social media on Wednesday that contained some interesting comments from the Los Angeles Clippers star.

George was talking about his path from being the star player on the Indiana Pacers to joining Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder. George admitted to Redick that upon playing for the Thunder with Westbrook, the 32-year-old wing player realized that he’s probably not a No. 1 option on a championship team.

“I felt like that was where my place was. I had to be honest to myself that in order for me to win at the highest level, I don’t think I’m the one guy. I can. I can score with the best. I can take over games with the best. But I don’t honestly think that’s what my game is if I want to win a championship,” said George.

“I felt like I learned that. I played my best off the ball, being the second fiddle. I had my best career playing alongside Russ in that second role.”

Redick commended George for recognizing that, which is not easy for someone who is a star player.

“I don’t have no ego when it comes to basketball; I just want to win,” George said.

George acted upon that realization when he teamed with Kawhi Leonard on the LA Clippers. Unfortunately, the players have dealt with injuries or chosen to rest, which has prevented them from accomplishing what the Clippers envisioned when they signed both players.

Paul George on recognizing that in order to give himself the best chance to win he had to take a secondary role. Fascinating insight from an All-NBA player. @Yg_Trece pic.twitter.com/ILWQGwvZyE — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) March 1, 2023

H/T Hoops Hype