Paul George teases big announcement ahead of playoffs

With the LA Clippers officially clinching a spot in the NBA playoffs on Sunday, Paul George might just be about to tap in.

In a tweet over the weekend, George’s show “Podcast P” teased a big announcement. The tweet said that George would be sharing an exclusive update on his recovery in his next podcast episode and also quoted George as saying of a potential return, “I’ma give it every chance I got.”

Tomorrow on Podcast P, PG drops an exclusive update on his recovery

— Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 9, 2023

The eight-time All-Star George sprained his knee during a March 21 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (video here) and has not played since. He escaped without any major ligament damage though, and the Clippers said at the time that George would be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.

George is now nearly three weeks removed from the injury. The team provided an (albeit vague) update Saturday, saying that George was progressing but still had no timetable for a return.

The Clippers say Paul George is still undergoing exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee, but there is no timetable for his return. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 8, 2023

Time is somewhat on the Clippers’ side right now as they have a full week off before the start of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns on Apr. 16. They also do not have homecourt advantage in the series, which might actually work in their favor since it removes some of the initial pressure to win in the first two games.

If the Clippers can take one or two games off the Suns and extend the series before a possible George return to the lineup, that would put them in a very competitive position. That being said, the team has other issues to worry about at the moment besides George’s health.